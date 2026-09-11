Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan Ruled Ineligible for Domestic Cricket Over Missing Fitness Reports

Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan will miss the President’s Trophy Grade-I after failing to submit mandatory fitness-test reports.

Both players were expected to captain their departmental teams during the tournament’s opening round.

Their absence could raise concerns over compliance with the PCB’s domestic participation requirement for centrally contracted players.

Pakistan cricketers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan have been declared ineligible to participate in domestic first-class cricket after their mandatory fitness-test reports were not submitted to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to sources, neither player underwent the required fitness assessment, ruling them out of the President’s Trophy Grade-I tournament.

PCB regulations require players to provide their fitness-test reports before they can participate in first-class competitions. However, the board has reportedly not received the documents for Imam and Rizwan from their respective departmental teams.

The President’s Trophy is scheduled to begin on Saturday, with matches being staged across Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Abbottabad and Peshawar.

Imam was expected to captain Oil and Gas Development Company Limited against Pakistan Television in the opening round. Rizwan, meanwhile, was due to lead Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in Shan Masood’s absence.

Their exclusion comes at a challenging time for both cricketers, who are also reportedly facing an ongoing inquiry following Pakistan’s defeat in the Lord’s Test.

The development has also raised questions about their immediate playing futures and central contracts. The PCB requires centrally contracted players to participate in at least five domestic matches.

With Imam and Rizwan now set to miss the President’s Trophy, their ability to meet that requirement—and its possible effect on their central-contract status—could face further scrutiny.