Barrister Gohar Confirms Contact With Mohsin Naqvi, Rules Out Ongoing Political Talks

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan confirmed that he remains in contact with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

He said only Imran Khan could decide when, with whom and under what conditions PTI would hold negotiations.

Gohar clarified that no formal talks or backchannel negotiations were currently underway with the government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has confirmed that he remains in contact with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, saying he has never denied communicating with him.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Gohar said the party would not disclose the nature or details of its contacts with the interior minister.

He maintained that dialogue had always been the policy of PTI founder Imran Khan. However, he stressed that the former prime minister alone would decide when negotiations should begin, who should participate and what conditions should govern the process.

“We do not take any step without the consent of the PTI founder,” Gohar said.

The PTI chairman said his party had consistently supported political engagement and had previously formed committees to facilitate negotiations. He accused the government, however, of failing to approach the process with sufficient seriousness.

According to Gohar, PTI’s willingness to engage in dialogue had wrongly been interpreted as a sign of weakness.

He clarified that no negotiations were currently taking place with the government and that there was no backchannel communication between the two sides.

Gohar said legal proceedings would continue independently but emphasised the need for serious negotiations to achieve a political solution.

“If talks are to be held, they must be conducted with seriousness and sincerity. There should be no approach of saying, ‘We will consider it and get back to you,’” he said.

Responding to a question about correspondence from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Gohar confirmed that the party had finally received the prime minister’s letter.