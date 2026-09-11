Azan Awais, Shan Masood Hit Fifties as Pakistan Reduce England’s Lead at Edgbaston

Azan Awais and Shan Masood shared a crucial 125-run partnership for the third wicket.

Pakistan reached 184-3 at lunch on day three, trailing England by 136 runs.

Shan remained unbeaten on 83, while Babar Azam was not out on 26.

Azan Awais and former captain Shan Masood struck impressive half-centuries as Pakistan produced a determined response against England on the third morning of the final Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Pakistan resumed their second innings at 52-2 after suffering a disastrous start late on day two, when both openers were dismissed without a run on the board. Awais and Shan continued their composed resistance, scoring freely while rebuilding the innings.

The pair added 125 runs for the third wicket and completed their respective half-centuries before Dan Lawrence finally broke the partnership by dismissing Awais for a well-made 59.

Babar Azam then joined Shan at the crease, and the two experienced batters guided Pakistan safely to lunch with an unbeaten 59-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Pakistan reached the interval at 184-3, reducing England’s first-innings advantage to 136 runs with seven wickets remaining. Shan was unbeaten on 83, while Babar had moved to 26 not out.

England had earlier piled up 453 runs at a scoring rate of more than five runs per over in response to Pakistan’s modest first-innings total of 133, placing the hosts in a commanding position.

Pakistan’s situation deteriorated further when their second innings began, as Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique were both dismissed by Ollie Robinson within the opening four deliveries, leaving the visitors reeling at 0-2.

However, Awais and Shan prevented another collapse with a composed partnership, taking Pakistan to 52-2 at stumps before extending their resistance during the opening session of the third day.