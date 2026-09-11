Trump Rejects Saudi Crown Prince’s Request for US Strikes on Houthis: Report

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly urged Trump to authorise military strikes against the Houthis.

Washington is increasing support for Saudi Arabia but remains wary of becoming directly involved in the Yemen conflict.

Trump has directed US forces to prioritise Iran and the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has rejected a request from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to launch military strikes against Yemen’s Houthis, according to a report by Axios citing two American officials.

The Saudi crown prince reportedly called Trump twice on Thursday to press for direct US military action as tensions in and around Yemen continued to intensify. However, Trump declined the request, and US officials said Washington currently has no plans to conduct strikes against the Houthis.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the report. The White House and the Saudi Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment made outside regular business hours.

The United States is reportedly becoming increasingly concerned about the rapidly escalating conflict in Yemen. While the Trump administration is stepping up its support for Saudi Arabia, it is also seeking to prevent American forces from becoming directly involved in another regional confrontation.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command, travelled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for urgent coordination talks, according to Axios.

American military and civilian officials have reportedly informed their Saudi counterparts in recent weeks that Trump wants US forces to remain focused on Iran and the protection of the Strait of Hormuz. Washington is seeking to avoid opening a new military front while regional tensions remain high.

Saudi Arabia has also been working to establish an international coalition to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks, Reuters reported in July.

The latest escalation began in early July when the Houthis claimed their forces had confronted Saudi “warplanes” allegedly attempting to prevent an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing at Sanaa International Airport.