Princess Kate Returns to Royal Marsden Hospital as Palace Shares New Update

Princess Kate visited patients, families and medical staff at the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she previously received cancer treatment.

The princess learned about plans for a specialist wellbeing and recovery centre and the hospital’s holistic approach to cancer care.

Her visit came as European royals mourned the death of Norway’s Princess Astrid at the age of 94.

Kensington Palace has shared new photographs and video footage of Catherine, Princess of Wales, following her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she previously underwent cancer treatment.

The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales documented Kate’s meetings with patients, their families and hospital staff as she learned more about the institution’s approach to holistic cancer care.

“Wonderful to spend time with patients, staff and families at The Royal Marsden Hospital, to see their vision for holistic cancer care first-hand,” the palace said.

The statement highlighted proposals for a new specialist Centre for Holistic Wellbeing and Recovery, along with the complementary support services already available to patients.

The palace said these services, when provided alongside clinical treatment, could make a meaningful difference to patients throughout treatment, recovery and life beyond cancer.

A video released by the palace also showed the princess speaking warmly with patients and staff during the visit.

Kate wore an apple-green dress from one of her preferred fashion brands. The outfit featured short sleeves, a subtle portrait neckline, button detailing and an elegant split at the front.

She completed her appearance with a round pendant necklace and black slingback heels, while wearing her hair in loose curls.

The update came as the Norwegian royal family faced another personal loss following the death of Princess Astrid at the age of 94, only days after the funeral of her younger brother, King Harald V.