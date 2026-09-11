Government, Opposition Open Consultations on CEC and ECP Appointments

The government and opposition have begun consultations over the appointment of the chief election commissioner and two ECP members.

Opposition leaders also reviewed preparations for PTI’s planned September 27 protest.

An all-parties conference will be convened to discuss the country’s political situation.

The government and opposition have formally initiated consultations over the appointment of the chief election commissioner and two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A key meeting of opposition leaders was held in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition Raja Nasir Abbas. Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja attended the discussions.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the appointment process and discussed the opposition’s response to a letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding constitutionally required consultations.

According to sources, the opposition leader has replied to the prime minister’s letter and requested that a date and time be set for direct consultations. Mahmood Khan Achakzai reportedly prepared the response after consulting other opposition leaders.

The meeting also examined preparations for PTI’s planned protest on September 27. The party leadership was instructed to make comprehensive arrangements for the demonstration.

Opposition leaders further decided to contact political parties and organise an all-parties conference to discuss what they described as the country’s deteriorating political situation.

The Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aain Pakistan is scheduled to meet on September 15 to review preparations and finalise arrangements for the proposed conference.