“I Brought the Evidence”: Saqib Chadhar Makes Shocking Claims About Momina Iqbal and Her Sister

Saqib Khan Chadhar has publicly responded to the allegations levelled against him by actress Momina Iqbal and her sister Rimsha.

He claimed he presented chats, call records, photographs and settlement documents to support his version of events.

Chadhar said the NCCIA had ordered a reinvestigation and no longer required his arrest, clarifying that the development did not amount to a clean chit.

Saqib Khan Chadhar has broken his silence over his dispute with actress Momina Iqbal and her sister Rimsha, presenting what he described as documentary evidence during an interview with journalist Hina Niazi.

Chadhar said his purpose was not to humiliate Momina or damage her reputation, but to place his account before the public. He maintained that several allegations made against him were inaccurate and said he was ready to face a fair investigation.

According to Chadhar, he met Momina at an event around the end of 2019 and later proposed marriage. He claimed their families became involved and the two were engaged in 2020. He further alleged that Momina knew he was already married before accepting the proposal and remained in contact with his wife.

Chadhar disputed the claim that their relationship ended in 2022, insisting that the engagement continued until December 2025. He said the relationship eventually ended because he had made it clear that he would not divorce his first wife.

He also discussed his relationship with Momina’s sister, Rimsha, saying he treated her like a younger sister and helped her travel to Australia. He claimed that he paid expenses related to her visa, education and financial documentation and arranged employment for her at a security company.

Chadhar then levelled several allegations concerning Rimsha’s time in Australia. He claimed she filed a harassment complaint against his business partner and initially sought $1 million before reaching a settlement of $165,000. These claims have not been independently verified, and Rimsha’s detailed response was not included in the interview.

Addressing the case involving Momina, Chadhar denied contacting or threatening her after their relationship ended. He challenged her to produce any call, message or social media communication showing harassment after December 2025, saying he would publicly apologise if such evidence were presented.

He also claimed that Momina had previously been married and divorced in 2018, adding that he was unaware of this during their relationship. However, he declined to identify the person she had allegedly married, and no independent evidence supporting this claim was made public during the interview.

Discussing the NCCIA proceedings, Chadhar rejected reports that he had been declared guilty by an investigation officer. He said an FIR was initially registered because he did not have access to older chats and other evidence at the time.

Chadhar claimed he later recovered deleted messages, photographs and videos from his phone and submitted them to the NCCIA along with an application seeking a fresh investigation. He said both parties were subsequently called for questioning and a three-member team examined the case.

According to him, the agency later informed him that his arrest was not required, after which he withdrew his bail petition. He acknowledged, however, that the case had been referred for further investigation and that he had not formally received a clean chit.

Chadhar also denied using political influence to alter the investigation. He said the Punjab chief minister’s office had advised him to surrender and face the proceedings when the case was registered. He argued that the FIR would not have been lodged in the first place if he had used his political position.

A major part of the interview concerned a video allegedly shared without consent. Chadhar claimed the footage showed him and Momina at a social gathering and was not inappropriate. He alleged that Momina had previously shown the video to his wife during a video call, after which his wife recorded and forwarded it to him.

Chadhar said the same video resurfaced in July 2026. As he was no longer in contact with Momina, he claimed he first forwarded it to Rimsha and asked her to stop it from circulating. When Rimsha did not respond, he said he sent the video to Momina with a message asking why it was being shared.

He argued that this exchange formed the basis of the complaint against him. Chadhar denied circulating the footage publicly, saying he had only returned it to Momina and her sister while asking them to prevent its further distribution.

He also alleged that Momina’s lawyer approached him for a settlement. During the interview, he displayed chats, shared locations, photographs of meetings and what he described as a deed of settlement and release.

Chadhar claimed that Rs200 million was initially demanded from him before the amount was reduced to Rs110 million. The interviewer said she and her team had viewed material on his phone that appeared to support his claims about meetings, messages and a proposed financial settlement. However, the documents were not shown publicly due to privacy and legal concerns.

He further claimed that Momina’s husband called him in May and threatened to kill him. Chadhar said he reported the alleged call to the police and an FIR was registered. He maintained that he initially did not pursue the matter after being advised by the Punjab chief minister’s office to let it go, but now intended to approach senior police officials.

Chadhar denied sending anyone to Momina’s residence or threatening her family. He supported the provision of security to her, saying protection should be provided to prevent any unrelated incident from being attributed to him.

Concluding the interview, Chadhar said he still respected Momina and wanted her to remain happy in her married life. He insisted that he held no personal grudge against her and called on her to present evidence supporting the harassment allegations.

The claims made by Chadhar represent his account of the dispute and remain subject to investigation. Momina Iqbal and her sister have previously rejected his version and alleged that the proceedings were being influenced. They were invited by the programme to present their response and supporting evidence.