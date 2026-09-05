Ahsan Iqbal Proposes Restructuring Pakistan into 15 Provinces

Ahsan Iqbal has proposed dividing each of Pakistan’s four existing provinces into three administrative units.

He called for a review committee and a nationwide political debate on the creation of new provinces.

The planning minister stressed that no restructuring could proceed without broad political consensus.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has proposed restructuring Pakistan’s existing provincial system by dividing each of the country’s four provinces into three administrative units.

Under the proposal, 12 provinces would be created by reorganising the four existing provinces. Together with Gilgit-Baltistan and the two parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, this would bring the proposed total to 15 provinces.

Iqbal argued that the current administrative system was not delivering the desired results and called for the establishment of a review committee to examine the proposal in detail.

He also urged political parties and other stakeholders to begin a national debate on the potential creation of new provinces, saying such a major restructuring required careful consideration and broad consultation.

According to the planning minister, the debate gained momentum after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently raised concerns about the failure of the existing system.

Iqbal maintained that creating new provinces could not be pursued through unilateral action, stressing that any such decision would require widespread political agreement and national consensus.