Bilawal, President Zardari Reaffirm Opposition to Any Division of Sindh

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a five-hour meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari at the president’s London residence.

The two leaders discussed Pakistan’s political situation, the PPP’s stance on Sindh and a recent speech by Faryal Talpur.

The meeting concluded with a decision to firmly oppose any move aimed at dividing Sindh.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met President Asif Ali Zardari in London for detailed talks on Pakistan’s political situation and the party’s position regarding any proposed division of Sindh.

The five-hour meeting took place at President Zardari’s London residence. Bilawal’s sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, and her children were also present.

According to reports, the discussions covered recent political developments in Pakistan, while a speech delivered by senior PPP leader Faryal Talpur was also reviewed.

The two leaders reaffirmed the PPP’s longstanding position that the party would firmly oppose any attempt to divide Sindh.

Speaking briefly to journalists after the meeting, Bilawal said he would remain in London for the next few days and planned to interact with members of the media during his stay.

Following the meeting, Bilawal and Bakhtawar left for their residence.