Ali Gul Pir Reveals Karachi Characters Inspired Viral ‘Wadera Ka Beta’

Ali Gul Pir says real-life characters in Karachi, including sons of feudal families at his school, inspired his hit song Wadera Ka Beta.

The rapper says the song and music video were produced with friends on a budget of around Rs15,000.

He revealed that a production house initially rejected the song because it had “no girl and no romance.”

Pakistani rapper and comedian Ali Gul Pir has revealed how real-life characters he encountered in Karachi inspired his famous song Wadera Ka Beta, while recalling the low-budget production and initial rejection of the track that eventually brought him widespread recognition.

Speaking during a show, Ali Gul Pir said the idea for Wadera Ka Beta came from observing different personalities around Karachi, particularly sons of feudal families who studied at his school.

He recalled that some of these students would travel in a pickup vehicle while their security guards followed them in another vehicle. Other students would call out “Sain!” when they saw them, an experience that later contributed to the satirical concept behind his song.

Ali Gul Pir said he wrote Wadera Ka Beta after spending around six to seven months working at a production house. Once he had developed the idea, he said it took him approximately an hour to finalise the song because he wanted to portray the subject from a comedic perspective.

The rapper then approached a friend who was working as Atif Aslam’s drummer at the time. According to Ali Gul Pir, the music was produced at Aziz Kazi’s place using an old Pentium 4 computer.

Producing the music video was similarly low-budget. He said he borrowed a camera from a friend who filmed wedding videos and relied on the help and cooperation of several friends to complete the project.

According to Ali Gul Pir, the entire song and video were produced for approximately Rs15,000.

Despite the effort, getting the song released was not straightforward. Ali Gul Pir recalled that several music channels were operating at the time, and he approached a production house through Azfar Ali in hopes of getting the track released.

However, the song was rejected.

“There’s no girl and no romance in this song,” Ali Gul Pir recalled being told as the reason for the rejection.

Wadera Ka Beta nevertheless went on to gain widespread attention, with its satirical portrayal of feudal privilege turning Ali Gul Pir into a widely recognised name in Pakistan.