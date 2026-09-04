Currency Rates in Pakistan Today: Dollar, Pound, Riyal and Dirham Rates on September 4, 2026

The US dollar is available at Rs278.60 in Pakistan’s open market.

The British pound is trading at Rs378.55, remaining the most expensive among the listed currencies.

The Saudi riyal stands at Rs74.68, while the UAE dirham is available at Rs76.58.

Foreign currency rates remained in focus in Pakistan’s open market on Friday, September 4, 2026, as the US dollar traded at Rs278.60 against the Pakistani rupee.

According to the latest open-market rates, the British pound was available at Rs378.55, while the Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.68.

The UAE dirham was trading at Rs76.58 against the Pakistani rupee.

The latest selling rates of major foreign currencies in Pakistan are:

Currency Rate in Pakistani Rupees US Dollar (USD) Rs278.60 British Pound (GBP) Rs378.55 Saudi Riyal (SAR) Rs74.68 UAE Dirham (AED) Rs76.58

Currency rates may vary slightly between cities and exchange companies due to market demand and the difference between buying and selling prices. Customers are advised to confirm the latest rate with an authorised exchange company before completing a transaction.