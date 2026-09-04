Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Move Abroad Driven by Privacy Concerns, Says Dr Shriram Nene

Dr Shriram Nene says Anushka Sharma discussed her family’s plans to relocate to London with him.

He said the celebrity couple found it difficult to enjoy privacy and lead a normal life in India.

According to Nene, Anushka and Virat’s priority was to give their children a more private and ordinary upbringing.

Dr Shriram Nene, husband of Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, has offered fresh insight into Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s reported decision to move abroad, saying the couple wanted greater privacy and a more normal environment for their children.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Dr Nene recalled a conversation with Anushka during a period when she and Virat were considering relocating to London with their family.

Dr Nene first spoke warmly about Virat, describing the cricketer as modest and grounded. He said he had met Virat on several occasions and had always found him humble despite his enormous public profile.

Reflecting on his discussion with Anushka, Dr Nene said the couple struggled to fully enjoy their success because nearly everything they did attracted public attention. Their limited privacy in India was therefore a major factor behind their plans to settle in London.

Drawing from his own experience as Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Nene explained that everyday activities can become difficult for well-known families. While he generally does not mind taking photographs with admirers, such interactions can sometimes feel intrusive, particularly during private family moments at restaurants and other public places.

He added that Madhuri also finds the constant attention challenging at times. Describing Anushka and Virat as “wonderful individuals,” Dr Nene said their central concern appeared to be ensuring that their children could grow up with greater privacy and a sense of normalcy.