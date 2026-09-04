Bajaur Youth to Test His Self-Built Helicopter on September 6

Subhanullah spent six years building the helicopter with limited resources and locally sourced parts.

The test demonstration is scheduled to take place at the Bajaur Sports Complex on September 6.

Authorities may consider granting flight permission if the helicopter successfully completes the required assessment.

A young mechanic from Bajaur is preparing to demonstrate a helicopter he built himself after spending six years working on the ambitious project with limited financial resources.

Subhanullah, who belongs to a working-class family, developed an interest in machines during childhood. His technical curiosity grew after he trained as a motorcycle mechanic and began learning more about engines and other mechanical equipment.

According to his family, Subhanullah’s determination and technical abilities encouraged him to pursue an unusual project despite having few resources and no major financial support.

He said he worked continuously for six years, using whatever materials and equipment were available to turn his idea into a functioning machine. The helicopter is now ready to undergo a practical demonstration.

Authorities have reportedly allowed Subhanullah to present the helicopter at the Bajaur Sports Complex on September 6. Its design, performance and safety are expected to be assessed during the demonstration, after which permission for a flight trial may be considered if it meets the necessary requirements.

Building the helicopter was not an easy task. Subhanullah travelled to Lahore, Timergara, Peshawar and other cities to obtain the parts, tools and materials required for the project.

To support himself, he works as a daily-wage labourer for much of the year. During the seasonal business period, he travels to Punjab to sell traditional footwear and uses his earnings to meet his household expenses and continue his technical work.

Subhanullah said the opportunity to demonstrate his creation marked an important moment after years of persistence and financial struggle. His family expressed hope that the authorities would recognise his talent and provide him with technical guidance and support.

The September 6 demonstration will determine whether his self-built helicopter is ready to move to the next stage and whether authorities can safely permit a flight test.