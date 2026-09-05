CM Maryam Nawaz to Visit London for Three-Day Private Trip

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is expected to arrive in London tomorrow for a three-day private visit.

She will attend her daughter’s graduation ceremony and a family wedding during her stay.

No political meetings are scheduled as the visit is entirely personal.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is expected to arrive in London tomorrow for a three-day private visit, according to sources.

During her stay, the chief minister will attend her daughter’s graduation ceremony and participate in a wedding celebration within the family.

Sources said the visit will remain strictly personal, with no political meetings or official engagements planned during her time in London.