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Electricity Consumers Face Rs2.58 Per Unit Increase in September Bills

PT Web Desk September 5, 2026
  • Nepra has approved a Rs2.06 per unit increase under the July fuel price adjustment.
  • A separate quarterly adjustment will add another Rs0.52 per unit from September to November 2026.
  • The combined adjustments will impose an estimated burden of Rs45.67 billion on consumers, including K-Electric customers.
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Electricity consumers across Pakistan are set to face higher bills after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved two separate tariff adjustments amounting to a combined increase of Rs2.58 per unit.

Nepra has issued a notification approving a Rs2.06 per unit increase under the monthly fuel price adjustment for July. The additional amount will be reflected in electricity bills issued in September and is expected to place a burden of approximately Rs33 billion on consumers.

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The monthly adjustment will apply to electricity users nationwide, including consumers served by K-Electric.

In a separate decision, the power regulator approved an increase of Rs0.52 per unit under the quarterly tariff adjustment for the April-to-June 2026 period. Nepra has forwarded the decision to the federal government for implementation.

The quarterly increase will remain applicable from September through November 2026 and will also cover K-Electric consumers. It is estimated to add another Rs12.67 billion to electricity bills during the three-month period.

Combined, the monthly and quarterly adjustments will raise the electricity tariff by Rs2.58 per unit, placing an overall financial burden of around Rs45.67 billion on consumers.

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