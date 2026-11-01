Fakhar Zaman Smashes 127 as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka to Win Tri-Series Final in Lahore

Fakhar Zaman scores a brilliant 127 off 99 balls as Pakistan chase down Sri Lanka’s 326-run target with nine balls remaining.

Arafat Minhas contributes a rapid 61, while Hasan Nawaz remains unbeaten on 37 to guide Pakistan to a three-wicket victory.

Pakistan secure their first home tri-series title after previously losing finals in 1994, 2004 and 2025.

Pakistan clinched the ODI tri-series title with a thrilling three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, powered by a magnificent century from opener Fakhar Zaman and crucial contributions from the middle order.

Chasing a challenging target of 326, Pakistan recovered from an early batting collapse to complete the run chase with nine balls remaining, securing their first tri-series championship on home soil.

Fakhar Zaman delivered a match-winning performance, smashing 127 runs from just 99 deliveries, including 11 fours and six sixes, to register his 12th century in One Day International cricket.

The innings marked a remarkable return to form for the left-handed opener, who had struggled throughout the tournament, managing only 31 runs in his previous four matches.

Pakistan’s chase began disastrously as Maaz Sadaqat departed for five runs, followed by Babar Azam, who was dismissed without scoring. The two early wickets left the hosts struggling at 14 runs and placed Sri Lanka firmly in control.

However, Fakhar Zaman launched an impressive counterattack, combining aggressive stroke play with calculated batting to rebuild Pakistan’s innings.

He found valuable support from Saad Baig, and the pair added 149 runs from 140 deliveries for the third wicket, bringing Pakistan back into contention.

Saad Baig played an important supporting role, scoring 74 runs and registering his maiden ODI half-century during the partnership.

Fakhar continued to dominate the Sri Lankan bowling attack, reaching his century and keeping Pakistan’s required run rate under control despite the pressure of chasing a substantial total in a major final.

Sri Lanka regained some momentum in the 34th over when fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Fakhar for 127, leaving Pakistan still needing 106 runs for victory.

The dismissal created another tense period for the hosts, but Arafat Minhas and Hasan Nawaz responded with a decisive partnership that shifted the contest back in Pakistan’s favour.

Minhas produced an explosive innings of 61 from only 31 balls, striking four sixes and three boundaries to accelerate the scoring during the closing stages.

Hasan Nawaz provided stability at the other end, remaining unbeaten on 37 as the pair added 94 runs for the sixth wicket.

Their partnership proved instrumental in bringing Pakistan within reach of the target and preventing Sri Lanka from capitalising on Fakhar’s dismissal.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi eventually completed the victory in spectacular fashion, striking the winning six to spark celebrations among thousands of spectators at a packed Gaddafi Stadium.

The successful chase also ended Pakistan’s long wait for a home tri-series title, following defeats in the finals of similar tournaments in 1994, 2004 and 2025.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had posted an imposing total of 325 for eight after Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first.

Kamindu Mendis led the visitors’ batting performance with an outstanding 131, registering his maiden ODI century and surpassing his previous highest score of 64.

His innings featured 12 boundaries and two sixes, providing the foundation for Sri Lanka’s competitive total.

Sri Lanka made a strong start, with Kamindu Mendis and Avishka Fernando putting together an 87-run partnership inside the opening 18 overs.

Fernando contributed 38 before Pakistan spinner Salman Ali Agha provided a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing him.

Salman struck again to remove Kusal Mendis for eight, briefly slowing Sri Lanka’s progress.

However, Kamindu continued to anchor the innings and formed another substantial partnership with Pavan Rathnayake.

The pair added 146 runs for the third wicket, allowing Sri Lanka to maintain a strong scoring rate and build towards a total that appeared capable of putting Pakistan under significant pressure.

Kamindu’s century was the highlight of Sri Lanka’s innings, as he combined controlled batting with aggressive boundary hitting to keep the scoreboard moving.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi eventually broke the partnership by dismissing Kamindu for 131.

The left-arm fast bowler then removed Dasun Shanaka for 17 within the space of two overs, helping Pakistan regain control during the later stages.

Despite Sri Lanka’s strong position, Pakistan’s bowlers produced an effective finish to restrict the visitors from posting an even bigger total.

The hosts claimed three wickets while conceding just 38 runs in the final five overs, limiting Sri Lanka to 325 for eight.

Shaheen Shah Afridi finished with figures of two wickets for 50 runs, while Salman Ali Agha claimed two for 44.

Fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah also contributed two wickets each, ensuring that Pakistan entered the run chase with a manageable, though demanding, target.

Fakhar Zaman’s century, Saad Baig’s important half-century and the late partnership between Arafat Minhas and Hasan Nawaz ultimately secured Pakistan’s memorable victory, with Shaheen’s winning six providing a dramatic finish to the tri-series final.