Saud Shakeel ruled out of Pakistan’s Test tour of West Indies, squad announcement delayed

Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel will miss the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

Sources say he has been advised to regain full fitness despite clearing two fitness tests.

He is expected to return for Pakistan’s Test series against England.

Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel has been ruled out of the national team’s upcoming Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean, according to sources.

Reports on Friday said Saud Shakeel has not been included in the touring squad despite successfully clearing two fitness tests. Team management has advised the left-handed batter to focus on regaining full match fitness before returning to international action.

Sources added that Saud is expected to be considered for selection in Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming series against England, provided he completes his recovery.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Pakistan’s squad for the West Indies tour has been delayed due to the unavailability of head coach Aaqib Javed, who is currently engaged in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is now expected to announce the Test squad either on Saturday or Monday.

Pakistan are scheduled to begin their two-match Test series against the West Indies on July 25 in the Caribbean.