Monsoon death toll reaches 17 across Pakistan, NDMA reports widespread damage

NDMA says 17 people have died and 41 others have been injured since June 26.

One person lost their life and three children were injured in Zhob during the past 24 hours.

A total of 88 houses have been damaged in monsoon-related incidents nationwide.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported that at least 17 people have lost their lives while 41 others have been injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since the start of the current monsoon spell on June 26.

According to the latest situation report, one person died in Zhob district of Balochistan during the past 24 hours. The authority also said three children were injured in separate rain-related incidents in the district during the same period.

The NDMA stated that the recent spell of heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to property, with 13 houses completely destroyed and another nine partially damaged over the last 24 hours.

Overall, since June 26, monsoon-related incidents have damaged 88 houses across the country. The authority also reported the death of 163 livestock, highlighting the growing impact of the ongoing rains on affected communities.

The NDMA continues to monitor the situation and urged the public to remain cautious, particularly in areas vulnerable to heavy rainfall, flooding and other weather-related hazards.