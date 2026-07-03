Internet services fully restored across Pakistan after SMW-5 submarine cable fault resolved

PTA confirms the technical fault in the SMW-5 submarine cable has been successfully fixed.

Internet speed and connectivity have returned to normal across Pakistan.

Authority clarifies the submarine cable was not cut but suffered a technical fault.

Internet services have been fully restored across Pakistan after a technical fault in the international SMW-5 submarine cable was successfully resolved, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Friday.

According to the PTA, internet speed and connectivity have returned to normal in all parts of the country, with services now operating without interruption.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announces that the fault affecting the SEA-ME-WE 5 (SMW5) international submarine cable system has been rectified. The submarine cable is now fully operational, and internet services across Pakistan have been restored to normal… pic.twitter.com/ScJUlF12wv — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 3, 2026

The disruption had affected users in several areas, causing slower internet speeds and connectivity issues after a fault developed in the SMW-5 international submarine cable. The PTA had earlier confirmed the issue and said it was working closely with relevant stakeholders to restore services as quickly as possible.

The telecom regulator clarified that the submarine cable was not cut, dismissing speculation surrounding the incident. Officials said the disruption was caused solely by a technical fault, while the overall impact on users remained limited.

To minimize inconvenience during the outage, internet traffic was temporarily rerouted through alternative international links, helping maintain connectivity while repair work was underway.

The PTA said Trans World Associates and the SMW-5 Consortium worked jointly to identify the root cause of the fault and complete the restoration process. The authority has also sought a detailed report from both the international company and Trans World Associates regarding the incident.

With the repairs now completed, the SMW-5 submarine cable is fully operational and internet services, including speed and connectivity, have been restored to their normal levels nationwide.

The PTA added that it continues to closely monitor Pakistan’s internet infrastructure and traffic, while remaining in contact with all relevant organizations to ensure secure, reliable and uninterrupted telecom and broadband services across the country.