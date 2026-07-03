PCB grants NOCs to 14 Pakistani cricketers for overseas leagues

PCB has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 14 Pakistani players for foreign franchise leagues.

Thirteen cricketers have been cleared to participate in the Global Super League 2026.

Emerging opener Maaz Sadaqat has received permission to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 14 national cricketers, allowing them to participate in overseas franchise leagues during the upcoming season.

According to the PCB, 13 players have been granted permission to feature in the Global Super League 2026. The approved list includes Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Naeem, Shamil Hussain, Mehran Mumtaz and Usman Khan.

Abdullah Shafique, Shahab Khan, Farhan Yousaf and Ali Shabbir have also been issued NOCs to represent teams in overseas competitions.

Meanwhile, emerging opening batter Maaz Sadaqat has received clearance from the PCB to participate in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The cricket board said the NOCs have been granted to selected players in accordance with its regulations, enabling them to take part in foreign franchise leagues during the upcoming season.

PCB officials in Lahore confirmed that the approved list includes multiple national cricketers who have been cleared to play overseas under the board’s permission policy.