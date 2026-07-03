Pakistan’s delegation attends funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

• Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir led the Pakistani delegation.

• Delegation expressed condolences and solidarity with Iran’s leadership and people.

• Tribute paid to Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership and lifelong services.

• Prayers offered for the late leader to be granted the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and members of the Pakistani delegation attended the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei.



The Pakistani delegation expressed condolences and solidarity with the Iranian leadership… pic.twitter.com/yGSumACYxs — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) July 3, 2026

Pakistan’s delegation, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and including Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, attended the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

The Pakistani delegation expressed condolences and solidarity with the Iranian leadership and people, paying tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership and lifelong contributions. The delegation also expressed deep sorrow over his martyrdom and prayed that Allah Almighty grants him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.