Europe heatwave claims at least 3,700 excess deaths across three countries

France, Belgium and the Netherlands have reported at least 3,700 excess deaths during the June heatwave.

Experts describe the late-June heatwave as one of Europe’s worst, with climate change identified as a key factor.

France recorded more than 2,000 excess deaths, while Belgium and the Netherlands also reported sharp increases.

At least 3,700 excess deaths have been reported in France, Belgium and the Netherlands during the severe heatwave that swept across Europe in late June, with officials warning that the figures are preliminary and expected to increase.

The intense heatwave, which lasted from around June 20 to June 28, sent temperatures soaring across the continent, disrupted electricity generation, damaged infrastructure and placed significant pressure on healthcare systems.

Climate experts said the extreme weather event was among the most severe ever recorded in Europe and was almost certainly driven by climate change.

France recorded the highest number of fatalities, with Health Minister Stephanie Rist confirming that 2,025 excess deaths occurred during the heatwave. She said the largest increase was seen among people aged over 45.

According to France’s public health authority, deaths at home increased by 91 percent between June 22 and June 28 compared with the previous week. The number of deaths in nursing homes and healthcare facilities also rose during the same period.

The health authority cautioned that the current figures are only preliminary and said the final mortality count is likely to be higher once all data has been compiled.

In Belgium, the Health Ministry reported around 1,200 excess deaths between June 18 and June 29. Of those, 530 were people aged 85 or older, while 180 deaths were recorded among individuals under the age of 65.

Belgian officials described the level of excess mortality during the heatwave as unprecedented for the country.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Netherlands estimated that approximately 480 excess deaths occurred during the heatwave, with most of the victims aged over 80.