Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves cross $22 billion after fresh inflows

Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves have reached $22.1 billion.

SBP-held reserves increased by $610 million during the latest reporting week.

The government received $700 million from multilateral institutions.

Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves have crossed the $22 billion mark after the government received fresh inflows from multilateral institutions, according to the latest figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The central bank said the country’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at $22.1 billion during the week ending June 27, reflecting an improvement in Pakistan’s external financial position.

According to the SBP, the increase was driven by the receipt of $700 million from multilateral institutions, which helped strengthen the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The central bank’s own reserves rose by $610 million during the reporting week, taking the SBP’s holdings to $16.52 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks declined by $50 million over the same period, bringing their total holdings down to $5.5 billion.

With the latest increase, Pakistan’s combined foreign exchange reserves reached $22.1 billion, providing further support to the country’s external account as the government continues to secure financial inflows from international lending institutions.