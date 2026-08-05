Pakistan Beat West Indies by Eight Wickets to Level Test Series 1-1

Pakistan defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the second and final Test.

Abdullah Shafique starred with a match-winning 160 in the first innings.

Sajid Khan and Ali Usman shared eight wickets to bowl West Indies out for 117.

Pakistan chased down a target of 75 to square the two-match series 1-1.

Pakistan produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat the West Indies by eight wickets in the second and final Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, levelling the two-match series 1-1.

After losing the toss and being asked to field first, Pakistan dismissed the West Indies for 344 in 105.4 overs. Justin Greaves top-scored with 73, while captain Roston Chase contributed 70 and Brandon King added 46. Sajid Khan led Pakistan’s bowling attack with four wickets, while Mohammad Ali, Ubaid Shah and Ali Usman claimed two wickets each.

Pakistan responded with 387 in their first innings to take a crucial 43-run lead. Abdullah Shafique anchored the innings with an outstanding unbeaten 160 off 323 balls, while Babar Azam made 88 and Azan Awais scored 55. For the West Indies, Jomel Warrican claimed six wickets and Shamar Joseph picked up two.

Pakistan’s bowlers then dismantled the West Indies in the second innings, dismissing them for just 117 in 46.1 overs. Kavem Hodge was the highest scorer with 34, while Roston Chase added 17 and Shai Hope made 15. Sajid Khan and Ali Usman starred with the ball, taking four wickets each, while Mohammad Ali chipped in with one wicket. Brandon King did not bat after being ruled absent hurt.

Set a modest target of 75 runs for victory, Pakistan comfortably reached 77/2 in 23.3 overs. Abdullah Shafique remained unbeaten on 24, while captain Babar Azam also finished unbeaten on 24, including two sixes. Azan Awais contributed 18 before being dismissed, and Imam-ul-Haq scored 9.

The victory sealed an eight-wicket win for Pakistan and ensured the visitors finished the two-match Test series level at 1-1, denying the West Indies a series victory on home soil.