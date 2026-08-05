Pakistan Railways Recovers 32 Tonnes of Stolen Railway Material, Four Suspects Arrested

Pakistan Railways Police recovered around 32 tonnes of stolen railway material during an operation.

Railway tracks worth millions of rupees were seized by the police.

Four suspects were arrested along with tools used to cut railway tracks.

Authorities have vowed to intensify the crackdown against theft of railway assets.

Pakistan Railways Police has recovered approximately 32 tonnes of stolen railway material, including railway tracks worth millions of rupees, during a special operation against railway theft.

According to Railways Police, the operation resulted in the recovery of stolen railway tracks and other railway material believed to have been stolen from the national railway infrastructure.

Police said four suspects involved in stealing railway tracks were arrested during the operation. Officers also seized equipment allegedly used to cut and dismantle railway tracks.

Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police said the crackdown against those involved in stealing railway material and damaging national assets will be further intensified. He added that strict action will continue to protect railway infrastructure and prevent losses to public property.