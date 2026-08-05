Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reports 35 New Dengue Cases in One Week, Annual Total Reaches 250

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 35 new dengue cases during the past week.

The total number of dengue infections reported this year has risen to 250.

Peshawar remains the worst-affected district with 134 confirmed cases.

Health authorities say surveillance and preventive measures are continuing across the province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has reported 35 new dengue cases during the past week, taking the total number of confirmed infections across the province to 250 so far this year.

According to the department, Peshawar continues to be the most affected district, with 134 confirmed dengue cases recorded since the beginning of the year.

In response to the increasing number of infections, the provincial government has intensified anti-dengue operations. Health officials said mosquito surveillance is underway, while larvicidal spraying is being carried out at water storage sites and other potential breeding areas.

The Health Department added that more than 488 locations have been inspected for mosquito larvae, and preventive measures will continue to reduce the risk of further spread of the disease.