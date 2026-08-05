DRAP Declares 9 Cancer Medicines Fake, Orders Immediate Ban Across Pakistan

DRAP has declared nine cancer medicines fake and illegal.

The medicines are used to treat liver, kidney, lung, thyroid and breast cancer.

Authorities have ordered an immediate ban on their sale and use nationwide.

Pharmacies and distributors have been directed to stop selling the medicines and report any stock.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has declared nine medicines used in the treatment of cancer as fake and illegal, ordering an immediate nationwide ban on their sale and use.

According to DRAP, the decision was taken after the Drug Testing Laboratory Karachi examined samples of the medicines and found them to be fake and illegal. The authority said the raw materials used in the medicines could not be verified, raising serious concerns about their authenticity.

The medicines were reportedly being used to treat liver, kidney, lung, thyroid and breast cancer. DRAP stated that the products were being marketed under the names of German, Indian and Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies.

The authority said the medicines have been declared fake and illegal under Section 3 of the Drug Act, 1976. It warned that their quality, safety and effectiveness cannot be confirmed, making their use potentially life-threatening for patients.

DRAP has instructed its regulatory force and provincial drug control directorates to strengthen market surveillance, immediately seize all available batches of the counterfeit medicines and ensure that their sale is stopped across the country.

The authority has also urged distributors, pharmacies and medical stores to immediately inform the relevant authorities if they possess any of the banned medicines and to refrain from selling them under any circumstances.