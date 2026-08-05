Lahore High Court Clears Objection in PTI’s August 15 Minar-e-Pakistan Rally Petition

Lahore High Court removed the registrar office’s objection to PTI’s rally petition.

The petition seeks permission for a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The applicant says the NOC request has remained pending with the Lahore deputy commissioner.

The court said scheduling the case for hearing is the chief justice’s authority.

The Lahore High Court has removed the registrar office’s objection to a petition seeking permission for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, allowing the case to be assigned a regular case number.

Justice Mirza Awais Rauf heard the petition filed by citizen Mian Akram Usman. During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer told the court that an application for a no-objection certificate (NOC) had been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore on July 22, but no decision had been made despite the passage of time.

The court noted that the registrar office had objected on the grounds that the petitioner had not first approached the relevant forum. In response, the lawyer argued that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the District Intelligence Committee, headed by the deputy commissioner, but the request had remained pending without any decision.

After hearing the arguments, the court removed the registrar office’s objection and directed that the petition be given a regular number.

The petitioner’s lawyer also requested that the case be fixed for hearing on the same day. However, Justice Mirza Awais Rauf remarked that only the chief justice has the authority to schedule cases for hearing, and he could not pass an order beyond his jurisdiction.

When the lawyer requested that the signed order be sent to the office immediately so the case could be listed at the earliest, the judge responded that all orders in cases heard by his court are signed on the same day and no file is left pending.

The petition names the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore as a respondent and argues that failing to decide the NOC application is unlawful. It asks the court to direct the deputy commissioner to immediately decide the application, stating that denying permission for the gathering would violate citizens’ constitutional rights.