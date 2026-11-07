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Babar Azam scores 28 and 42 for Lahore Whites ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Usman Malik November 7, 2026
  • Babar was caught behind off pacer Shahid Aziz after scoring 42 in the second innings.
  • Lahore Whites teammate Abid Ali backed Babar’s decision to play domestic cricket as he looks to regain form.
  • Separate reports suggest former Test captain Shan Masood has been told he is out of Pakistan’s future plans.
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Babar Azam scored 28 and 42 for Lahore Whites in a domestic match as he looks to regain form ahead of Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan batter fell to fast bowler Shahid Aziz in the second innings, edging a delivery behind after getting a start.

The dismissal renewed discussion about how Babar has been getting out, with the delivery appearing to pose little threat. His Lahore Whites teammate Abid Ali backed his return to domestic cricket, describing it as a sensible way to spend time at the crease and rebuild form before the Tests.

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In a separate development, reports said 37-year-old former Test captain Shan Masood had been told he was no longer part of Pakistan’s future plans as selectors look to bring through younger players.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan also drew mixed reactions after describing Babar’s fan base as “toxic” during a podcast appearance.

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