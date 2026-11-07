PTI chairman voices concern over Imran Khan’s health, seeks early court hearing

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said reports about the PTI founder’s health were worrying.

PTI has sought an early hearing on its petition to enforce the Supreme Court’s August 18 order.

Gohar called for an end to the arrests of party leaders and workers and demanded the immediate release of Imran Khan’s sisters.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has expressed serious concern over reports about former prime minister Imran Khan’s health and urged the Supreme Court to take up the party’s petition at an early date.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Gohar said the party had filed the petition seeking implementation of the Supreme Court’s August 18 order. He said PTI had asked the court to schedule an early hearing so the matter could be resolved promptly.

Gohar said Salman Safdar had returned after meeting Imran Khan and that the party had received instructions concerning the PTI founder’s health. He described the reports about Khan’s condition as worrying and said his medical well-being must remain a priority.

The PTI chairman reiterated the party’s demand for implementation of the court order. He also said PTI’s long march had ended and the provincial government was no longer in office.

Gohar called for an end to the arrest and detention of PTI leaders and workers and demanded the immediate release of Imran Khan’s sisters. He urged steps to defuse political tensions and bring the situation to an end.