US offers up to $20 million for information on Iran’s nuclear programme

The US State Department is offering the reward through its Rewards for Justice programme.

The appeal seeks information on Iranian nuclear facilities, equipment, technology and personnel.

US Central Command shared the announcement, which directs tipsters to confidential channels via Signal or Tor.

The United States is offering up to $20 million for information on Iran’s nuclear programme under the State Department’s Rewards for Justice initiative. US Central Command shared the appeal, which covers nuclear facilities, equipment and technology, as well as scientists and other staff involved in the programme.

The announcement also seeks information about movements linked to the programme. People with relevant information can submit tips through Signal or the Tor network. The programme says it will treat submissions confidentially.

The reward offer is in line with Washington’s longstanding policy of seeking to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Some reactions to the announcement drew comparisons with a US information-gathering effort in Iraq in 2004.