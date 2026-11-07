NADRA deputy assistant director shot dead in Peshawar’s Hayatabad
- Police said unidentified gunmen opened fire in the parking area of a NADRA office, killing Fahad at the scene.
- Investigators are using footage from parking area CCTV cameras to identify the suspects.
- Fahad’s body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and legal formalities.
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Fahad, a deputy assistant director of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area, police said.
The shooting took place in the parking area of a NADRA office. Police officers arrived after the attack and collected evidence from the scene. Fahad’s body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and completion of legal formalities.
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Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the killing and are examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the parking area to identify the attackers.