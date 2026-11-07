NADRA deputy assistant director shot dead in Peshawar’s Hayatabad

Police said unidentified gunmen opened fire in the parking area of a NADRA office, killing Fahad at the scene.

Investigators are using footage from parking area CCTV cameras to identify the suspects.

Fahad’s body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and legal formalities.

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Fahad, a deputy assistant director of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area, police said.

The shooting took place in the parking area of a NADRA office. Police officers arrived after the attack and collected evidence from the scene. Fahad’s body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and completion of legal formalities.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the killing and are examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the parking area to identify the attackers.