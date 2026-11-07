IHC reserves verdict on constable’s bail plea in Farukh Afzal murder case

Justice Shahrukh Arjumand reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

Saifullah’s lawyer said the constable was named in the case after a statement by a co-accused.

Mahnoor Shahid, who was also arrested in the case, has already been granted bail.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its verdict on the post-arrest bail plea of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police constable Saifullah in a case involving the alleged abduction and murder of 30-year-old Farukh Afzal.

Justice Shahrukh Arjumand heard the application and reserved his decision after both sides completed their arguments. Saifullah’s lawyer argued that his client was innocent and had been falsely implicated. He said the original first information report (FIR) did not name the constable and that he was later implicated on the basis of a co-accused’s statement. The lawyer asked the court to grant Saifullah bail pending the outcome of the trial.

Afzal was allegedly abducted from Islamabad and murdered in May 2026. His body was later recovered from Mardan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police arrested Saifullah and 19-year-old Mahnoor Shahid in connection with the case, which was registered at Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad. Shahid has already been granted bail.