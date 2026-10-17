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ATC delays verdict in Aleema Khan’s November 26 protest case for fourth time

Hamza Ali October 17, 2026
  • Rawalpindi ATC sets October 26 as the new date for announcing its decision.
  • The verdict has been pending since it was reserved on September 22.
  • Aleema Khan’s lawyer Faisal Malik appeared before the court.
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An Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi has postponed its reserved verdict in the November 26 protest case against Aleema Khan for the fourth time, setting October 26 as the next date for the decision.

The court deferred the announcement without conducting further proceedings. Defence lawyer Faisal Malik appeared on Aleema Khan’s behalf.

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ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah had reserved the verdict on September 22, but its announcement has since been delayed four times.

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