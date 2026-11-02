Adrian Hamilton-Manns Assumes Charge as New PIA CEO

Adrian Hamilton-Manns officially takes over as CEO of Pakistan International Airlines on November 2, 2026.

The aviation executive brings over 30 years of international experience, including leadership roles at SalamAir, FlyArystan and flyafrica.com.

His appointment comes as PIA undergoes restructuring under private-sector management following its privatisation.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has appointed international aviation executive Adrian Hamilton-Manns as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with the experienced airline professional formally assuming responsibility for the national carrier on Monday, November 2, 2026.

The PIA Board announced the appointment as part of the airline’s ongoing restructuring and transformation efforts, aimed at improving operational performance, strengthening commercial competitiveness and achieving long-term financial sustainability.

Hamilton-Manns takes charge at a significant stage in PIA’s history, as the airline transitions towards private-sector management following its privatisation earlier this year.

According to the PIA Board, the newly appointed CEO has more than three decades of experience in the international aviation industry, including serving as chief executive of three airlines across different regions.

His professional background includes extensive involvement in airline restructuring, business transformation, operational improvements and the development of commercially sustainable aviation businesses.

Before joining PIA, Hamilton-Manns served as the head of SalamAir, an Oman-based low-cost airline, where he was responsible for overseeing the carrier’s operations and business activities.

He previously held the positions of President and CEO of FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline, from April 2020 until July 2024.

Earlier in his career, he served as the founding CEO of flyafrica.com, an Africa-focused budget airline, between 2012 and 2016. His responsibilities included developing the airline’s business operations and establishing its presence in the regional aviation market.

Hamilton-Manns has also worked in senior commercial and management positions with several internationally recognised airlines, including India’s IndiGo, South African Airways, Virgin Australia’s Pacific Blue and Indonesia’s Mandala Airlines.

He began his aviation career with Air New Zealand in 1997, building professional experience across different airline business models and international markets.

The new CEO succeeds Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Amir Hayat, who led Pakistan International Airlines for approximately four and a half years.

The PIA Board acknowledged Hayat’s services during a challenging period for the national carrier, particularly his involvement in implementing structural reforms, improving operational efficiency and preparing the organisation for privatisation.

The board chairman appreciated Hayat’s leadership and commitment during the airline’s transition, recognising the difficulties involved in managing the national carrier through major organisational changes.

Welcoming Hamilton-Manns, the chairman expressed confidence that his international aviation experience and expertise in airline turnaround strategies would help PIA advance its strategic objectives.

The board expects the new leadership to focus on improving passenger services, strengthening operational standards, increasing commercial efficiency and establishing a sustainable path towards profitability.

Hamilton-Manns’ appointment follows a major change in PIA’s management structure after an Arif Habib-led consortium assumed management control of the airline on June 29, 2026, following the privatisation process.

The transition to private-sector management has placed greater emphasis on financial performance, commercial decision-making and operational restructuring as PIA works to improve its position in the aviation market.

With Hamilton-Manns now leading the airline, the management will be responsible for advancing the transformation programme, improving service quality and supporting the carrier’s efforts to operate as a financially sustainable airline.