White House releases photos of Shehbaz Sharif meeting Trump at UNGA reception

Photos show Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meeting US President Donald Trump in New York.

The meeting took place during a reception hosted by Trump for world leaders.

The event honoured leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly session.

The White House has released photographs of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meeting US President Donald Trump during a reception in New York held in honour of world leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The photographs capture the interaction between the Pakistani prime minister and the US president at the gathering hosted by Trump. The reception brought together world leaders visiting New York for the UNGA session.

Details of any discussion between the two leaders during the interaction were not provided in the information accompanying the release.