PM Shehbaz Sharif approves Rs11 billion for South Asian Games 2027 preparations

Pakistan to host the South Asian Games for the first time in 22 years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approves Rs11 billion for preparations.

Funds will be released in phases for stadium upgrades, logistics and event management.

The 14th South Asian Games are scheduled to be held in March 2027.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved Rs11 billion in funding for the preparations of the 14th South Asian Games, which Pakistan is set to host in March 2027 after a gap of 22 years.

According to sources, the prime minister has directed the authorities to begin preparations immediately to ensure the successful organisation of the regional sporting event.

The approved funds will be released in phases and will be used for the upgradation of sports stadiums, logistics, event management, opening and closing ceremonies, and other administrative arrangements required for the Games.

Pakistan last hosted the South Asian Games in 2004, and the return of the event is being seen as a major milestone for the country’s sports sector and an opportunity to showcase its sporting infrastructure on the regional stage.