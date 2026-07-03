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Allama Nasir Madni shifted to Multan hospital after heart attack during Friday sermon

Babar Khan July 3, 2026
  • Allama Nasir Madni suffered a heart attack during the Friday sermon.
  • The incident occurred at a mosque in Jahanian before Friday prayers.
  • Worshippers provided first aid before he was shifted to a hospital in Multan.
  • DSP Jahanian Malik Abdul Majeed was reportedly present at the mosque during the incident.

Prominent religious scholar Allama Nasir Madni was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack while delivering the Friday sermon at a mosque in Jahanian, Punjab, on Friday.

The incident took place shortly before the Friday prayer as the scholar was addressing a large gathering of worshippers. According to eyewitnesses, he suddenly lost his balance and collapsed during the sermon, causing concern among those present.

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Witnesses said Allama Nasir Madni had been reciting the Kalima before he fell unconscious. They claimed he completed the declaration twice and collapsed while reciting it for a third time.

People at the mosque immediately rushed to assist him and provided first aid before he was taken to a nearby medical facility. He was later shifted to a hospital in Multan for specialised treatment.

According to media reports, DSP Jahanian Malik Abdul Majeed was also present inside the mosque when the incident occurred. His current condition has not been officially updated.

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