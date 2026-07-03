Allama Nasir Madni discharged after medical examination, condition stable

Allama Nasir Madni is now in stable condition.

He was taken to the Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology due to temporary drowsiness.

Doctors completed the necessary medical investigations.

He is expected to be discharged from the hospital and return home.

According to Sources Religious scholar Allama Nasir Madni is now in stable condition after being taken to the Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology in Multan following a brief episode of drowsiness.

علامہ ناصر مدنی

کو جہانیاں میں دوران جمعہ دل کا اٹیک



، فوری ملتان ریفر کر دیا گیا آج علامہ ناصر مدنی جہانیاں ناسکو کے سامنے ایک مسجد البشیر اہلحدیث میں تقریر کر رہے تھے

اچانک دل کا اٹیک آ گیا

علامہ ناصر مدنی نے 2بار کلمہ بھی پڑھا، اور تیسرے بار کلمہ پڑھنے پر ممبر پر گر پڑے pic.twitter.com/87kCv7nQ02 — Sajjad Naaz 🕊️🇵🇸 (@Naaz_313) July 3, 2026

According to the latest update, Allama Nasir Madni was brought to the hospital’s emergency department after experiencing temporary drowsiness. Doctors immediately carried out the required medical examinations and investigations.

Hospital sources said his condition is satisfactory and there is no immediate cause for concern. After completing the necessary medical tests, he is expected to be discharged and allowed to return home.