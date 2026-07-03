Gold prices in Pakistan surge for second consecutive day as global rates soar

Gold price jumps Rs12,200 per tola to Rs440,936.

Price of 10 grams increases by Rs10,459 to Rs378,031.

International gold rises by $122 to $4,185 per ounce.

Total increase over the past two days reaches Rs21,300 per tola.

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward momentum on Friday, registering a sharp increase for the second consecutive day in line with a strong rally in the international bullion market.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs12,200 per tola, taking the new rate to Rs440,936.

The association also said the price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs10,459, reaching Rs378,031.

Meanwhile, in the international bullion market, gold prices increased by $122 per ounce, pushing the global rate to $4,185 per ounce.

The latest jump follows Thursday’s increase of Rs9,100 per tola, bringing the cumulative gain in Pakistan’s gold price over the past two trading sessions to Rs21,300 per tola.