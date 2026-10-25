WAPDA awards Rs133.18bn contract for Diamer-Basha Dam hydro-mechanical works

Power China-IKAN Joint Venture will manufacture, supply and install equipment to control water flows.

The contract covers gates, steel structures, lining, hoisting and pumping systems, and related electrical works.

Diamer-Basha Dam will store 8.1 million acre-feet of water and have a power generation capacity of 4,500MW.

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has signed a Rs133.18 billion contract with Power China-IKAN Joint Venture for hydro-mechanical works at the Diamer-Basha Dam, a major federal government project intended to strengthen Pakistan’s water, food and energy security.

The dam is being built across the River Indus, about 40 kilometres downstream of Chilas. Once completed, it will have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 million acre-feet and an installed electricity generation capacity of 4,500 megawatts.

Under the HM-1 contract, the joint venture will manufacture, supply and install hydro-mechanical equipment and hydraulic steel structures needed to regulate water flows at the dam.

The equipment will be fitted at flushing tunnels on both banks, as well as at power intakes and outlets. The agreement also covers steel lining, hoisting and pumping systems, together with associated electrical works.

The signing ceremony took place at WAPDA House, where the project’s Chief Engineer and Project Director, Arif Ali, signed on behalf of WAPDA. Ling Jianke represented Power China-IKAN Joint Venture.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed (Retd) attended the ceremony alongside the authority’s members for finance, water and power, and the chief executive officer of Diamer Basha Development Company.

A joint venture delegation led by the chairman of Power China International Group Limited and representatives of the project consultants were also present.