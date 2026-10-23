BISP removes over 2.25 million beneficiaries, suspends payments to 800,000 others

The National Assembly was told that 2,259,404 beneficiaries were removed during fiscal year 2025-26.

More than Rs712 million was recovered from fake and ineligible beneficiaries.

BISP warned citizens that official messages are sent only from 8171.

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) removed more than 2.25 million beneficiaries from its records and suspended payments to over 800,000 others, according to information presented in the National Assembly on Friday.

During question hour, the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division informed lawmakers that 2,259,404 beneficiaries were removed between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026. The ministry described those removed as fake beneficiaries and said payments to more than 800,000 additional recipients had also been suspended.

The details submitted to the house showed that over Rs712 million had been recovered from fake and ineligible beneficiaries. Recoveries made through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) exceeded Rs545 million, while more than Rs21 million was recovered from BISP employees.

An audit report separately identified 140,488 government employees and their family members who had received BISP assistance during 2019-20.

The ministry also reported receiving 55,579 complaints in the previous fiscal year involving unauthorised deductions, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds. It said inquiries were continuing and action was being taken under the relevant laws.

Separately, BISP urged citizens to remain alert to fraudulent messages circulating on social media and being sent from mobile phone numbers in the name of its assistance programmes.

The programme said its official messages come exclusively from 8171 and that messages from any other number should be treated as fake.

Common scams include claims that a stipend has been approved, requests for contact details to arrange a money transfer, and promises of enrolment or financial assistance.

BISP said genuine messages do not promise assistance without the necessary verification and documentation. Citizens were advised to check the programme’s official website and social media accounts for reliable information.