Hanif Abbasi says internal divisions leave PTI without clear strategy

Abbasi says PTI members differ over the political situation and the party’s next steps.

Railways minister reaffirms the government’s commitment to tackling terrorism in KP.

He criticises the provincial government over public relief, security and alleged corruption.

Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has said internal disagreements within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have left the party without a clear strategy to navigate the current political situation.

Speaking to a private television channel on Saturday, Abbasi said PTI members held conflicting views on political developments and the party’s future course of action. He argued that these differences reflected a lack of planning over how to move forward.

Turning to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister reiterated the government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from the province. He stressed that sustained efforts were needed to protect people’s lives and property, ensure public safety and strengthen peace and stability.

Abbasi claimed that residents were becoming increasingly frustrated with the PTI-led provincial government over a lack of public relief measures and continuing security challenges.

He also levelled allegations of corruption against the provincial administration, citing education, health and other sectors.

The minister further said the changing security situation had given KP police greater courage and confidence to confront terrorism with determination and resilience.