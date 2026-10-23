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Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani welcome their first baby boy

Babar Khan October 23, 2026
  • The couple named their son Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani.
  • Mawra shared hospital photos and a video on X to announce his arrival.
  • Fans congratulated the actors and offered prayers for their family.
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Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani.

Mawra announced the news on X, sharing photographs and a video from the hospital. Introducing her son as “the king of our jungle,” she explained that his name, Azmar, means lion.

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The actress also included a Quranic verse expressing gratitude in her announcement, which followed months of speculation about the couple expecting a child.

Fans responded with congratulatory messages and prayers for the newborn and his parents. Many wrote “MashaAllah” and celebrated the couple’s journey from their on-screen partnership to marriage and parenthood.

Mawra and Ameer met while working on the television drama Sabaat, which aired in 2020. They married in February 2025, and their son is their first child together.

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