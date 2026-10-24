FBR allows monthly sales tax instalments for imported mobile phones

Individuals can choose instalment payments when applying for mobile phone registration through DIRBS.

Sales tax must be paid within the same financial year, with the final instalment due by June 30.

Missing a payment will lead to the phone being blocked and the remaining sales tax becoming immediately payable.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a monthly instalment facility for individuals paying sales tax to regularise imported mobile phones through the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).

The facility covers international travellers, local applicants and individuals importing mobile devices through postal services or couriers. Applicants can select the instalment option when submitting their applications through DIRBS.

The FBR issued Customs General Order (CGO) No 06 of 2026 on Friday, amending CGO No 01 of 2019 to establish the new payment mechanism.

Under the procedure, sales tax will be divided into equal monthly instalments based on the number of months remaining in the financial year in which the phone is imported. The calculation will include the month in which the application is submitted.

For mobile phones imported in June, the full sales tax must be paid before the end of that month.

Applicants will pay the first instalment using the Payment Slip ID (PSID) generated when they submit their DIRBS application. Separate PSIDs will be generated for subsequent instalments on the corresponding date of each following month. Where that date does not exist, the PSID will be generated on the month’s final day.

The final instalment must be paid before the financial year closes on June 30. Individuals may also pay any instalment, or settle the entire remaining amount, in advance.

Failure to pay an instalment by its due date will result in the applicant being declared a defaulter. The device will then be treated as unregistered and blocked through DIRBS.

In such cases, the entire outstanding sales tax will become immediately payable, and the individual will lose the option to pay the remaining amount in instalments.