PIA unveils HSY-designed cabin crew uniforms ahead of October 31 debut

HSY’s collection was unveiled in Lahore on October 22, 2026.

The uniforms will debut on PIA’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight from London to Islamabad.

The designs combine Pakistani cultural influences with comfort and practicality for long-haul duties.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced a new collection of cabin crew uniforms by Pakistani fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, widely known as HSY, as part of its wider transformation under consortium-led management.

Unveiled in Lahore on Thursday, October 22, 2026, the uniforms are scheduled to enter service on October 31 aboard the airline’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight from London to Islamabad.

PIA said the collection follows a “lifestyle first” approach, with an emphasis on durability, comfort and ease of movement during long-haul duties. Soft, breathable fabrics have been paired with structured tailoring, while the colours and detailing draw on Pakistan’s cultural craftsmanship.

The collection is intended to give the national carrier a contemporary appearance while representing Pakistani culture and hospitality.

HSY was chosen through a competitive showcase in Karachi, where 10 leading Pakistani designers presented their concepts to a jury comprising fashion figures and industry representatives. Among South Asia’s best-known designers, he is recognised for his red-carpet creations and international celebrity clientele.

In a statement shared by PIA, Yasin said designing for the national flag carrier was an opportunity to express collective pride and the warmth of Pakistani hospitality.

The new collection continues PIA’s longstanding association with prominent fashion designers. In 1966, French designer Pierre Cardin created the airline’s A-line tunic and hood. British designer Sir Hardy Amies, who served as royal couturier to Queen Elizabeth II, later contributed his tailoring expertise in the 1970s.

More recently, a uniform inspired by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari remained in use for 12 years.