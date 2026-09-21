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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Condoles Death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

PT Web Desk September 21, 2026
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
  • He paid tribute to Sheikh Ahmed’s lifelong service to Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.
  • The prime minister extended condolences to the UAE leadership, the Al Maktoum family and the Emirati people.
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Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, brother of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In a message shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on X, Shehbaz Sharif said Sheikh Ahmed devoted his life to serving Dubai and the United Arab Emirates with honour and dignity.

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He said Pakistan deeply valued Sheikh Ahmed’s contributions and paid tribute to his memory with respect and admiration.

The prime minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Al Maktoum family and the people of the United Arab Emirates.

He also prayed for Sheikh Ahmed to be granted the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for the bereaved family to receive strength and patience during this difficult time.

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