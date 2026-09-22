President Zardari Congratulates Saudi Leadership, People on 96th National Day

President Asif Ali Zardari conveyed warm greetings to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi people.

He said recent defence agreements have added further strategic depth to the longstanding Pakistan-Saudi partnership.

The president expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to expand across areas of shared interest.

President Asif Ali Zardari has extended heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia on the Kingdom’s 96th National Day, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to its longstanding partnership with the brotherly country.

In separate letters addressed to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President Zardari highlighted the deep-rooted bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said the relationship is founded on shared faith, history, friendship, mutual trust and enduring solidarity. Both countries, he added, attach great importance to their close ties, which are reflected in strong cooperation and consistent mutual support at bilateral, regional and international forums.

President Zardari said the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement and the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement represented significant milestones in Pakistan-Saudi relations. He noted that the agreements had reinforced the strategic dimension of the partnership while contributing to regional peace, security and stability.

The president voiced confidence that the fraternal relationship between the two nations would continue to grow, with cooperation expanding into diverse areas of mutual interest for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

In his message to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, President Zardari also expressed his desire to welcome him to Pakistan at an early and mutually convenient date. He said he looked forward to working closely with the Saudi crown prince to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation.