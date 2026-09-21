Ishaq Dar Offers Condolences Over Death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Ishaq Dar expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He praised Sheikh Ahmed’s services to Dubai and the UAE Armed Forces.

Dar extended condolences on behalf of Pakistan’s government and people.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, brother of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In a message posted on X, Dar said Sheikh Ahmed’s long-standing services to Dubai’s security and development, along with his contribution to the UAE Armed Forces, would be remembered.

Dar extended heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Al Maktoum family, and the people of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, as well as in his personal capacity.

He prayed for the departed soul to be granted the highest place in Jannah and for the bereaved family to be blessed with patience.