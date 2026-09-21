Pakistan Times
September 21, 2026   |   9 ر بیع الثانی 1448
Cricket Ban Imran Back to Jail US-Iran War 🪙 Gold Price 💵 Currency Rates ⛽ Petrol Price 🕋 Prayer Timings 🌡️ Today's Weather ✈️ Book Flight

Ishaq Dar Offers Condolences Over Death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

PT Web Desk September 21, 2026
  • Ishaq Dar expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
  • He praised Sheikh Ahmed’s services to Dubai and the UAE Armed Forces.
  • Dar extended condolences on behalf of Pakistan’s government and people.
WhatsApp Facebook Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, brother of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In a message posted on X, Dar said Sheikh Ahmed’s long-standing services to Dubai’s security and development, along with his contribution to the UAE Armed Forces, would be remembered.

Also Read:

Dar extended heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Al Maktoum family, and the people of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, as well as in his personal capacity.

He prayed for the departed soul to be granted the highest place in Jannah and for the bereaved family to be blessed with patience.

Add PT as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.
Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source
FOLLOW US
WhatsApp Facebook X TikTok YouTube

Tags:


Top Headlines

                  

About | Privacy | Terms | Contact Us

Pakistan Times
Logo