Uzbek Media Delegation Arrives in Pakistan to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

A 10-member Uzbek media delegation has arrived in Pakistan for a seven-day official visit.

The visitors will explore opportunities for media cooperation while reviewing Pakistan’s development and evolving digital landscape.

The delegation will visit Islamabad, Murree, Taxila and Lahore to experience the country’s cultural, historical and tourism attractions.

Islamabad: A 10-member delegation of leading media professionals from Uzbekistan has arrived in Pakistan for a seven-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding media, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Visiting at the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, the delegation includes prominent television personalities, digital content creators, YouTubers, influencers and social media figures.

During their stay, the visitors will engage with representatives of public and private sector institutions and receive first-hand exposure to Pakistan’s development, achievements and progress across various sectors.

A central focus of the visit will be Pakistan’s rapidly evolving media landscape. The delegation will examine how television, digital platforms and social media influence public discourse, promote the country’s international image and support social and economic development.

The visit will also provide an opportunity to identify new areas of media collaboration, including the exchange of content, professional expertise and experiences between Pakistani and Uzbek media communities.

Through their television programmes, online platforms and social media channels, the visiting media personalities are expected to share their observations with audiences in Uzbekistan, offering a broader understanding of contemporary Pakistan.

The delegation’s itinerary includes visits to major cultural, historical and tourist destinations in Islamabad, Murree, Taxila and Lahore. The visitors will explore the ancient heritage of Taxila and experience Lahore’s rich architectural, historical and cultural legacy.

They will also visit Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, where they will observe its distinctive modern design and the way it reflects Pakistan’s longstanding cultural and architectural traditions.

The visit is part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to deepen its longstanding fraternal relationship with Uzbekistan through media engagement, tourism promotion, cultural exchanges and closer contact between the peoples of both countries.